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MALLORY MILLETT, Anti-Marxist Advocate | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep18 | NRN+
New Right Network
New Right Network
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RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Mallory Millet, director at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, on her late sister Kate Millet's significant role in Marxism in the U.S. and feminism. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Mallory Millett is a Director at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. David & Mallory have been trying for years to wake people up to the danger of Marxism in the U.S. Mallory's late sister Kate Millett was instrumental in creating the toxic, Marxist feminism in the U.S. Mallory is an expert on Marxism, especially as it relates to the Marxist takeover of the feminist movement. She’s also a Repentant Leftie but Unrepentant Conservative! - Aired on April 28, 2021

#Marxism #CriticalRaceTheory #Feminism

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