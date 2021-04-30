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MALLORY MILLETT, Anti-Marxist Advocate | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep18 | NRN+
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10 views • April 30, 2021
RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Mallory Millet, director at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, on her late sister Kate Millet's significant role in Marxism in the U.S. and feminism. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Mallory Millett is a Director at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. David & Mallory have been trying for years to wake people up to the danger of Marxism in the U.S. Mallory's late sister Kate Millett was instrumental in creating the toxic, Marxist feminism in the U.S. Mallory is an expert on Marxism, especially as it relates to the Marxist takeover of the feminist movement. She’s also a Repentant Leftie but Unrepentant Conservative! - Aired on April 28, 2021
#Marxism #CriticalRaceTheory #Feminism
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Mallory Millett is a Director at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. David & Mallory have been trying for years to wake people up to the danger of Marxism in the U.S. Mallory's late sister Kate Millett was instrumental in creating the toxic, Marxist feminism in the U.S. Mallory is an expert on Marxism, especially as it relates to the Marxist takeover of the feminist movement. She’s also a Repentant Leftie but Unrepentant Conservative! - Aired on April 28, 2021
#Marxism #CriticalRaceTheory #Feminism
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/NewRightNet
https://t,me/Patriot911News
https://t.me/RealMemeworks
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join RIGHT NOW Newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
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