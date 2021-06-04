© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Do Not Consent- AFLMDS
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • June 04, 2021
https://thetruthaboutcovid.com/americas-frontline-doctors/
Her name is Dr. Gold. In addition to being a 20+ year ER physician, she has a law degree.
She's seen in this hand-held cellphone video addressing the JUNE 2, 2021 Georgia GOP State Convention at Jekyll Island. Ironically, where the creature known as the Federal Reserve was hatched! in 1912 or so.
The reverb in this large room makes her comments a tad difficult to fully make out and, bright lady with an important message, she speaks at a blistering pace.
Her name is Dr. Gold. In addition to being a 20+ year ER physician, she has a law degree.
She's seen in this hand-held cellphone video addressing the JUNE 2, 2021 Georgia GOP State Convention at Jekyll Island. Ironically, where the creature known as the Federal Reserve was hatched! in 1912 or so.
The reverb in this large room makes her comments a tad difficult to fully make out and, bright lady with an important message, she speaks at a blistering pace.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.