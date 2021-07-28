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MEL K & BIG PHARMA INSIDER MICHAEL L TALK PLANDEMIC EVIDENCE & THE POWER OF FREQUENCIES PT 2 7-26-21
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20 views • July 28, 2021
Mel and Michael dig into the stunning yet unsurprising level of criminality that is the plandemic. On the positive side Michael talks about his research into amazing healing technologies and the power of consciousness, thought and intention. What do you believe? Trust yourself, have faith and keep the energy high as we walk through the darkness. God Wins!
Mel's next live in person events will be at the Health and Freedom ReAwaken America Tour in:
Grand Rapids, MI - August 19th, 20th, & 21th
Colorado Springs, CO - September 24th & 25
San Antonio, Texas - November 11th – 13th
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.
Website (Main Coms Hub)
WWW.TheMelKShow.com
Mel's next live in person events will be at the Health and Freedom ReAwaken America Tour in:
Grand Rapids, MI - August 19th, 20th, & 21th
Colorado Springs, CO - September 24th & 25
San Antonio, Texas - November 11th – 13th
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.
Website (Main Coms Hub)
WWW.TheMelKShow.com
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