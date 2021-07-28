MEL K & BIG PHARMA INSIDER MICHAEL L TALK PLANDEMIC EVIDENCE & THE POWER OF FREQUENCIES PT 2 7-26-21

Mel and Michael dig into the stunning yet unsurprising level of criminality that is the plandemic. On the positive side Michael talks about his research into amazing healing technologies and the power of consciousness, thought and intention. What do you believe? Trust yourself, have faith and keep the energy high as we walk through the darkness. God Wins!



Mel's next live in person events will be at the Health and Freedom ReAwaken America Tour in:



Grand Rapids, MI - August 19th, 20th, & 21th

Colorado Springs, CO - September 24th & 25

San Antonio, Texas - November 11th – 13th

See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!



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