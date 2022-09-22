The Day The Happy Talk Died

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The Left’s Delusions Crumble
* They lied about the economy as Americans suffered.
* The pain is only just beginning.
* We are supposed to pretend like this is all right.
* They thought they were smarter than everyone — or not.
* Wasn’t Putin supposed to surrender by now?
* They are spinning the brutal reality of war.
* Even Joe’s favorite columnist is worried.
* We warned you about the risks of a proxy war.
* [Bidan] has unified the country against liberalism.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 September 2022