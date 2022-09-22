The Day The Happy Talk Died

The Left’s Delusions Crumble

* They lied about the economy as Americans suffered.

* The pain is only just beginning.

* We are supposed to pretend like this is all right.

* They thought they were smarter than everyone — or not.

* Wasn’t Putin supposed to surrender by now?

* They are spinning the brutal reality of war.

* Even Joe’s favorite columnist is worried.

* We warned you about the risks of a proxy war.

* [Bidan] has unified the country against liberalism.

The Ingraham Angle | 21 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312680400112

