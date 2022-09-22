The Day The Happy Talk Died

The Left’s Delusions Crumble
* They lied about the economy as Americans suffered.
* The pain is only just beginning.
* We are supposed to pretend like this is all right.
* They thought they were smarter than everyone — or not.
* Wasn’t Putin supposed to surrender by now?
* They are spinning the brutal reality of war.
* Even Joe’s favorite columnist is worried.
* We warned you about the risks of a proxy war.
* [Bidan] has unified the country against liberalism.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.