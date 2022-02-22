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Supernatural Q & A Part 1 - the small "g" gods of the BIBLE are ACTUAL CREATED SPIRIT BEINGS - 7772666
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5 views • February 22, 2022
Once you know this, many who have studied the bible for a long time will have the AH HA! moment of a lifetime - and you'll forever see scripture through the lens that those who penned it did.
Supernatural Seminar from Dr. Michael Heiser, Author of Supernatural and the Unseen Realm: What the Bible Teaches About the Unseen World - and Why It Matters.
7772666, Michael Heiser, gods, Deut 32, Psalm 82
Supernatural Seminar from Dr. Michael Heiser, Author of Supernatural and the Unseen Realm: What the Bible Teaches About the Unseen World - and Why It Matters.
7772666, Michael Heiser, gods, Deut 32, Psalm 82
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