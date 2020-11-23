Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends| Ep10: Curtis Stone

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Hi, everyone. One of my goals for each podcast is to share something that positively changes the lives of my listeners. This week's interview with "The Urban Farmer," Curtis Stone, certainly changed my life for the better in that my entire garden plan for next year is completely different from what it was one week ago. The new plan will be a much better and more efficient way to turn my "virgin" plot into a productive garden. Tune in if you have any interest in gardening, food or working with the land. This was one of the most fun interviews I've done so far. Please join us!
https://theurbanfarmer.co/
https://theurbanfarmer.co/book/
My website: https://drtomcowan.com/
Subscribe to Conversations w/ Dr. Cowan & Friends on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/25hGTOl6fCPpNUWwwWZY4y
On Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1530268266?uo=4
Our BitChute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/