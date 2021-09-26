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Evidence of murder of a U.S. President points to the "Mob" (Cecilia Mafia) and the CIA
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556 views • September 26, 2021
Witnesses say John F. Kennedy head is pushed to the left after a bullet hits his temple on the right. This happened after being shot through the neck from behind. Mainstream news media reports bullets came from behind him only and from one person. IMPOSSIBLE.
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