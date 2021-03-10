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FULL SHOW: New Video Of Joe Biden Forgetting Where He Is, As Democrat Policies Destroy America
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70 views • March 10, 2021
Owen opens the show with hard hitting news about the border and the latest news about Meghan Markle. Tom Pappert takes over for Owen on the second hour of the War Room, and discusses all of today’s news including the CDC controlling our freedoms, the Huffington post getting Acquired by Buzzfeed, and Joe Biden’s Nazi dogs. Later, Patrick Howley joins Tom Pappert to expand on all of today’s trends.
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