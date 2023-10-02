Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
October 4th Emergency Test -- Should you be worried??
channel image
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
888 Subscribers
258 views
Published Yesterday

Link to AP story mentioned in video: https://apnews.com/article/fact-check... For those who would like to support my work: ✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly): www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ Zelle using my name & email below: Peggy Hall [email protected] ✅ Send checks, cards, letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here. ✅Email us: [email protected]

✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE https://substack.com/@peggyhall

Keywords
terrorismfrequencygovernmenthaarpclimateweatherhawaiifemawarfarefireswildfiregeoegineering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket