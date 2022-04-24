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Bases News Interview - Elena Danaan - HIVE population control Full Edit
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274 views • April 24, 2022
First we deal with the late John Lear's commemoration, in Las Vegas on April 24th -2022
Then, but Not for YouTube viewers, Elena explains how the Vaccines are a technology for Assimilation, using the Tall Greys as the pathway using a HIVE mind control signal, so all injected will transform to Cyborg, or more simply BORG, as disclosed in Star Trek The Next Generation, in the late 1980s.
Extracted from BASES 123 part 2, Elena Danaan
Part of the Bases project.
Then, but Not for YouTube viewers, Elena explains how the Vaccines are a technology for Assimilation, using the Tall Greys as the pathway using a HIVE mind control signal, so all injected will transform to Cyborg, or more simply BORG, as disclosed in Star Trek The Next Generation, in the late 1980s.
Extracted from BASES 123 part 2, Elena Danaan
Part of the Bases project.
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