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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - TPOM CGI and Balloons + Stargate etc ] - OT Chan Live#364
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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90 views • January 28, 2021
#thirdphaseofmoon #debunked #CGI #FRAUDS #UFO #UFOs #ALIENS

Topics :-
1) Gen Chat
2) TPOM White Blob in the Sky - what is it? Balloons, Hot Air Ship, BLIMP,
Advertising Balloon, or UAP/UFO? (Solved)
3) Hamilton, New Zealand Bright White and Red Blob in the Sky (Solved)
4) Thirdphaseofmoon, Classic Hoaxed Lighted Jeep Pulley video
I explain the red flags - why its not even Alien Ship.
5) Stargate at Area51 - Why its 4 Radar Discs under domes
not Telsa high voltage coils. and what is the horse shoe Arch?


Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aliensufoufosdebunkedstargatearea51solvedthirdphaseofmoonvideoanalysistpom
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