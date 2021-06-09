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2 Keto Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata
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81 views • June 09, 2021
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This recipe is brilliant; it's keto, healthy, and only takes 5 minutes to prepare. A lifesaving meal for those busy mornings when you're tempted to eat something carbohydrate-laden but instead decide to make this frittata and avoid falling off the keto waggon.
https://bit.ly/3ggGe0o
This recipe is brilliant; it's keto, healthy, and only takes 5 minutes to prepare. A lifesaving meal for those busy mornings when you're tempted to eat something carbohydrate-laden but instead decide to make this frittata and avoid falling off the keto waggon.
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