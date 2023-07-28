Create New Account
Russia advancing to Krasny-Liman while Ukraine in trouble
Published 17 hours ago

Russian Armed Forces were advancing the most significantly towards Krasny-Liman, while Ukrainian troops were in dire straits as the counteroffensive developed disastrously. Soldiers of the Central Military District working on Ukrainian targets. Russian troops have captured Sergeevka settlement and about to reach Kopanki. Ukrainian losses 280 troops, as well as dozens of vehicles and equipment.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

