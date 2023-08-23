BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️A Plane Crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region, Russia - Belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin of Wagner PMC - 10 People Dead
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • August 23, 2023

I will update at top when more is known:

We still don't know anymore. 

A plane crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region, media reported.

Initially, there were seven people on board. According to preliminary data, a plane with tail number RA-02795 crashed in the Tver region.

It belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin

Ten people died in the crash of a private plane in the Tver region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported.

In the plane that crashed in the Tver region, Evgeny Prigozhin was listed among the passengers, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The fall of the plane belonging to Prigozhin and its wreckage in the Tver region. All who were on board died.

Whether Prigozhin was there is unknown.

Dmitry Utkin ("Wagner") was also allegedly on board the crashed plane.

On which of them the head of the Wagner PMC was really located, is being specified.

The second plane, which is associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed in Moscow on a flight from St. Petersburg. Don't know which he was on. Wagner insider claims PMC’s inner circle are unable to contact Prigozhin.

Readovka's source does not confirm the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin as a result of a plane crash - his fate is unknownOne of the versions of the plane crash, among which Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers, is a terrorist attack on board. Now the information is being examined by the security services.

Mash writes about it...if this version is confirmed the Ukrainians will have to suffer a harsh punishment

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy