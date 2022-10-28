LT of And We Know





October 27, 2022





You would think that instead of just giving up, the enemy of the people, the Media, would just give in and pick the overall winning side; however, they belong to big pharma owned by Satan and have to back their folks in order to survive. It is so obvious… we will uncover their tactics today!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q7xdf-10.27.22-fearbilabs-all-in-one-day-msm-full-assault-on-conservatives.html



