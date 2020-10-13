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1600+ RECOVERIES from AUTISM! Kerri Rivera tells how at the Red Pill Expo
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
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1141 views • October 13, 2020
How Kerri found MMS / Chlorine Dioxide and has helped reverse the Autism of over 1600 children around the world, and help improve thousands of others. Her website: https://www.kerririvera.com/

From the Red Pill Expo, October 2020

“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” – Dr Andreas Kalcker

Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/

Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/

Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Great Information on Chlorine Dioxide here: https://clo2.tv/

Visit our channel for more interviews about Chlorine Dioxide https://www.brighteon.com/channels/healingdisease
Keywords
g2voicemmschlorine dioxidehealingkerri riverathe health rangergenesis 2 churchred pill expo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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