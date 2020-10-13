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1600+ RECOVERIES from AUTISM! Kerri Rivera tells how at the Red Pill Expo
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1141 views • October 13, 2020
How Kerri found MMS / Chlorine Dioxide and has helped reverse the Autism of over 1600 children around the world, and help improve thousands of others. Her website: https://www.kerririvera.com/
From the Red Pill Expo, October 2020
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” – Dr Andreas Kalcker
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Great Information on Chlorine Dioxide here: https://clo2.tv/
Visit our channel for more interviews about Chlorine Dioxide https://www.brighteon.com/channels/healingdisease
From the Red Pill Expo, October 2020
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” – Dr Andreas Kalcker
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Great Information on Chlorine Dioxide here: https://clo2.tv/
Visit our channel for more interviews about Chlorine Dioxide https://www.brighteon.com/channels/healingdisease
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