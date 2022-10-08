Sulfur (MSM) Protects Against Heart Disease? Plaque Produces Cholesterol Sulfate as Protection? This Will Forever Change How You View Cholesterol! Stephanie Seneff, iHealthTube.com

More at www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSulfate.html



Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamin.



"Dr. Stephanie Seneff discusses the role of cholesterol and sulfur in the body and how they are directly connected. Find out why we have it wrong when it comes to cholesterol and heart disease and what key things we need to know to stay healthy!" ~ www.iHealthTube.com

FULL SHOW: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dgZ5fE5-nIs

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). Seneff is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. She is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles at http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/ "Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur." ~ www.MyersDetox.com