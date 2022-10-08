Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sulfur (MSM) Protects Against Heart Disease? Plaque Produces Cholesterol Sulfate as Protection? This Will Forever Change How You View Cholesterol! Stephanie Seneff, iHealthTube.com
280 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published a month ago |
Shop now

More at  www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSulfate.html

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamin.

"Dr. Stephanie Seneff discusses the role of cholesterol and sulfur in the body and how they are directly connected. Find out why we have it wrong when it comes to cholesterol and heart disease and what key things we need to know to stay healthy!" ~ www.iHealthTube.com

FULL SHOW: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dgZ5fE5-nIs

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). Seneff is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. She is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles at http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/   "Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur." ~ www.MyersDetox.com

Keywords
sulfurcholesterolplaqueldlsulfate heart disease

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket