BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Current Events & Bible Prophesy - are we in the End Times?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
111 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
74 views • December 30, 2021
https://danhappel.com/current-events-bible-prophesy-are-we-in-the-end-times/
As a follow-up to our Sunday Connecting the Dots, we should begin to understand that the “total transformation” of America that started well over a century ago, is not only not inevitably circumstantial, it is very intentional with the end goal of destroying all religion…….Christianity in particular. Although very few politicians are willing to admit that they are not Christians, most only go through the trappings of being believers in the Church to get votes for re-election. And although there are some who might be true believers, they are very definitely in the minority and often willing to deny Christ as circumstances dictate.

Although the process of destroying rule of law and the underlying God's Law – Natural Law foundation took two centuries and an almost unlimited amount of deceit to accomplish, it is nearing it's finale……..accelerating at warp speed to a conclusion that was Biblically foretold several millennia ago. And, of course, the whole world looks to the United States of America as the last bastion of freedom and the most Christian nation on earth……….meaning that they look to us to save the whole of humanity.

Will we do the right thing? Will we finally show the will and the understanding to make God centered choices that matter? Will we return to the ideas that underpin the whole concept of freedom before we are forced to bear the wrath of God and the many tribulations foretold in the Bible? We have the choice, and we have the tools…..but do we have the will?

Are we nearing the end times and the fulfillment of Bible prophesy? Should we return to the lessons that make salvation possible and Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior?

https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/ https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
Keywords
christianityend timespatriots soapboxchristian faithbible prophesyceleste solumconnecting the dotsdan happel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy