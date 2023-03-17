Silent and Invisible Directed Energy Weapons are Now in Widespread use which means governments or the courts have no legitimacy.





Silent and Invisible Weapons which compromise the police, the judiciary, senior politicians and others are in widespread use which means that governments and the law courts have no legitimacy. They are simply a pretense, an illusion and a facade. They must own up to this fact now and instead of keeping up their pretense they must fight the cabal. Otherwise by their current actions they are walking us into enslavement. What is the point of bringing children into this world when they can now be remotely tortured from birth until death with no way of being protected.