Warning: Do NOT Get The New Covid-19(84) Shot According To Top Vaccine Scientist And Surgeon General
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.

