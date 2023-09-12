Warning: Do NOT Get The New Covid-19(84) Shot According To Top Vaccine Scientist And Surgeon General

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also discussing what the focus for those of us who are unvaccinated should be moving forward as they attempt to implement booster shots for life.
