Cut it off

If it is possible —





Leave at least a fraction of the feeling,





The human vale of the end,





Cut yourself off from yourself…













If it is possible,





Let me have plenty





To know You,





Cut me off from me.













(Isabella Togramajian)





(music: Aphex Twin - "Rhubarb (Chorus)")





