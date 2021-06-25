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SOUTH FLORIDA ATTACKED
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133 views • June 25, 2021
source: Death_Angel
Innocent people killed. Many still buried in the rubble .
MSM LIES calling it collapse without showing the real footage
" Inspector " was on the roof the night before.
AN HOUR AND A HALF from my current location
Innocent people killed. Many still buried in the rubble .
MSM LIES calling it collapse without showing the real footage
" Inspector " was on the roof the night before.
AN HOUR AND A HALF from my current location
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