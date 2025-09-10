BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1311 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 24 hours ago

“I say to the governor of Puerto Rico: If you say you’re going to invade Venezuela, be on the first ship. You hear me?”  (yesterday's clip, part 1, 2 soon)

During an interview on “Conversando con Correa” Nicolás Maduro accuses the U.S. of preparing for war from the Caribbean, comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade.

🛳 8 U.S. warships now stationed in the region

🚀 1,200 missiles pointed at Venezuela

🚤 U.S. nuclear submarine nearby

Maduro warned:

You’ll be met by the women of Venezuela.... I know that the people of Puerto Rico will oppose turning their island into a military base to attack their brothers in South America and their brothers in the Caribbean.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy