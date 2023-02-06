Predators Seeking Revenge

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"Did they help him though or did they prey upon him like a lot of these record labels do?"
"Everybody preys upon everybody... Anybody wants to make money."
"So it's kind of like a revenge thing... These people are trying to get revenge on him for saying the things that he said..."
"Absolutely."
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