Predators Seeking Revenge

https://cozy.tv/tylerrussell

"Did they help him though or did they prey upon him like a lot of these record labels do?"



"Everybody preys upon everybody... Anybody wants to make money."

"So it's kind of like a revenge thing... These people are trying to get revenge on him for saying the things that he said..."

"Absolutely."

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

