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Fake Christians obey Queen to wear women's hat & not cross-dress pants but disobey it in God's house
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80 views • March 17, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). Pastor Derek Prince and his wife said that the modern post-1960s religious Christian freak hordes will wear women’s head coverings and stop cross-dressing in men’s trousers, if the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist mass murderer Queen Elizabeth required all women to wear hats and to not dress in pantsuits at her royal party, but they all stick their middle finger up at God and redefine his Bible verses, in order to walk around with naked women’s heads and cross-dress in men’s trousers inside God’s house in the presence of the Almighty God of heaven and earth, since the 1960s great falling away apostasy. They respect a pedophile cannibal but they despise the Word of God who is Jesus, and they call themselves as “Christians.” This is why the enemy laugh at them and at our God. This Bible prophecy about all these Western feminist nations’ “Bible prophecy rapture loving” religious Christian freak hordes falling away to utter depravity and rebellion before Jesus returns had to be realized. Pastor Derek Prince and his wife exclaimed that Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project has thrown out God’s proper Bible-based attire since the 1960s, and changed the 200 million American religious Christians’ attire to look like some kind of post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy grandchildren “humanism” “political correctness” “Jezebel-demon-spirit-filled” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” heathen pagan savage barbarians. They no longer look like humans. A lot of them walk around naked like the natives, whose witchcraft spiritualism has allowed their spirit guide nephilim & chimera alien gods to kill them and steal their human bodies as meat suits and eat other natives as cannibals. The accursed Western feminist nations’ women have stopped wearing women’s head coverings, and started walking around with naked women’s heads so that the fallen angels can control them, and the men are parading around with naked penis. The women have started cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and the men have started cross-dressing in women’s dresses. Derek Prince and his wife said that there is a fearful judgment by God whenever a civilization starts doing this, just like the current revived Atlantis Illuminati NWO nephilim civilization. Derek Prince’s wife said that the women before the “1960s great rebellion falling away apostasy” used to all wear hats and dresses for thousands of years, and they were under God’s spiritual protection even though they may have been non-Christians. However, now Satan Lucifer has removed all of that God’s protection and removed all of the protective Bible verses, so that he can kill 99% of the human specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, with nuclear wars and manufactured famines and COVID19 poison vaccine plagues and manufactured Godzilla titan demonic armies and Nibiru space station death star’s asteroids. The 200 million American religious Christian pagan heathen cross-dressers and naked head religious freaks are hiding all of this from the humans. The only ones who are restraining the spirit of the AntiChrist are us real Christians, who are getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and all income cut off, and families slaughtered, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms, attacked by demons all day, and witchcraft & psychic attacks & demons sent all day.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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