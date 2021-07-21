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Defector, a True Thriller about a Man Who Risked Everything for Freedom
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101 views • July 21, 2021
“Imprisonment. Forced labor. Permanent separation from family. Maybe even death.” Mark Hobafcovich knew what happened to people who were caught trying to defect out of communist Romania - but he was desperate for freedom.
Daniel interviews Paul Dragu, collaborative writer of Defector: A true story of tyranny, liberty and purpose, a real-life thriller about a man who defected under the cover of darkness, but not before nearly freezing to death and getting thrown in prison. Daniel and Paul also discuss some of the troubling parallels between today’s America and totalitarian Romania.
Get the Book Defector!
JBS Shop:
https://shopjbs.org/defector-a-true-story-of-tyranny-liberty-and-purpose
Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3wVIMHq
Daniel interviews Paul Dragu, collaborative writer of Defector: A true story of tyranny, liberty and purpose, a real-life thriller about a man who defected under the cover of darkness, but not before nearly freezing to death and getting thrown in prison. Daniel and Paul also discuss some of the troubling parallels between today’s America and totalitarian Romania.
Get the Book Defector!
JBS Shop:
https://shopjbs.org/defector-a-true-story-of-tyranny-liberty-and-purpose
Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3wVIMHq
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