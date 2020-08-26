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Satan's 5 Favorite Lies About the Jewish People
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42 views • August 26, 2020
Many people today are being misled about one of the most important parts of God's end time plans, Israel. False teachers are flooding the airways with lies, claiming the Jewish people are no longer part of His plans and deceiving many into aligning themselves with Satan. This 70-minute message reveals what I believe are Satan's five favorite lies regarding the Jewish people.
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