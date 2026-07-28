CNN's Dana Bash was texting Fauci words of encouragement after he clashed with Jim Jordan, all while presenting herself to viewers as a neutral journalist covering him.



We know this because Fauci wrote it down in his diary, and Rand Paul just released it.



First Megyn Kelly played a supercut of the national media praising Fauci as a hero. Then she read what was really happening off camera.



DANA BASH (text quoted in Fauci's diary, April 2021): "I just watched the whole Jordan thing again. You're a better man than I. As our friend Wolf Blitzer said to me yesterday, no one would have blamed you if you said simply, Mr. Jordan, go f yourself."



KELLY: "So this is Dana Bash, who's still interviewing him on her show as though she's an objective news person, texting him this behind the scenes."



Is there anyone at CNN who isn't "friends" with Anthony Fauci?

Source @The Vigilant Fox 🦊

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