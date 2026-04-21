'Israel's doctrine is to kill civilians, women & children' - Jeffrey Sachs

'Israel's doctrine is to kill civilians, women and children' - Jeffrey Sachs

Israeli forces “don’t discriminate between civilians and military targets as they leveled Gaza,” where they destroyed all its infrastructure, schools, clinics, mosques, hospitals, water, and sanitation,” US Prof. Jeffrey Sachs says.

Israel is doing the same in Lebanon now, and it’s doing the same with its carpet bombing of Tehran in Iran, Sachs added.

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THE FUTURE OF NAVAL WARFARE: CHINA'S "EYE OF SAURON" IS WATCHING THE U.S. NAVY

China has successfully demonstrated a geosynchronous orbit radar satellite capable of tracking moving maritime targets through storms, clouds, and darkness from 35,800 km above Earth.

🔸 Locked onto a 340m Japanese tanker near the Spratly Islands, proving persistent surveillance capability.

🔸 Positioning error was 3 km for the tanker and as low as 1.6 km for four other unidentified vessels, sufficient for anti-ship missile targeting when combined with other data.

🔸 Unlike low orbit satellites that pass over for minutes, this provides 24/7, all weather coverage. Just three satellites could achieve global reconnaissance of U.S. carrier strike groups.

🔸 U.S. carrier groups approaching Taiwan or the South China Sea could now be detected and tracked far earlier than previously assumed.

🔸 Reduces China's dependence on vulnerable low orbit constellations, making its maritime reconnaissance network substantially harder to disrupt during wartime.

🔸 Pentagon planners face a new reality, concealment at sea may no longer exist. The U.S. Navy has long relied on weather, distance, and satellite gaps to hide movements.

But there are some limits. This satellite has only been tested on a commercial tanker, not on military warships that can maneuver evasively. Space weather or electronic jamming could reduce performance. The full three satellite system is not yet operational.

If China integrates this with over the horizon radars, underwater sensors, drones, and long range anti ship missiles, warning times for U.S. naval commanders across the Indo Pacific could shrink dramatically.

This development suggests that space based surveillance is becoming a decisive layer in modern naval warfare, reducing the effectiveness of traditional concealment tactics.

For China, it marks progress toward persistent, resilient maritime tracking that could reshape regional power dynamics. For the U.S. Navy, it introduces new vulnerabilities that may require rethinking mobility, stealth, and counter space strategies.





@geopolitics_prime