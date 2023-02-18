EXPERTS & EYE WITNESSES WEIGH IN on East Palestine Train Crash | Del Bigtree, Highwire

OSHA experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, join Del in the wake of the chemical fallout from Ohio’s trainwreck, exposing the many layers of government and environmental regulation failures, and to provide their professional opinions on the serious magnitude of this disaster.
#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio
POSTED: February 17, 2023
Source: https://rumble.com/v29xgru-experts-weigh-in-on-east-palestine-train-crash.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.