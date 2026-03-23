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Trump says they spoke to a "top person" in Iran but doesn't want to say who he is because he doesn't want to get him killed.
(Iran denies all this)
Adding:
BREAKING! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shuts down Epstein Coalition Fake News.
No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.