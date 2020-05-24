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CONTRALAND: America's Children Have Become The New Commodity
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132 views • May 24, 2020
CONTRALAND: A Shocking Documentary About Child Sex Trafficking In America
Non-Profit org Veterans For Child rescue (V4CR) gathers the facts on child trafficking to alert and empower the American populace on the issue and to help safeguard the children.
CONTRALAND Movie
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
Vets For Child Rescure (V4CR)
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Donate to V4CR
https://donorbox.org/shine-the-light
Non-Profit org Veterans For Child rescue (V4CR) gathers the facts on child trafficking to alert and empower the American populace on the issue and to help safeguard the children.
CONTRALAND Movie
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
Vets For Child Rescure (V4CR)
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Donate to V4CR
https://donorbox.org/shine-the-light
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