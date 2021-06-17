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This Is The Historical Story Marxists Don't Want You To Know The Glenn Beck Program
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52 views • June 17, 2021
How close are we to Marxism? Glen Beck shares some views and a story. His last question upon finishing the story, and before the video cut out was: If anyone asks you for proof, ask them "how much do you know about cannibal island"?
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