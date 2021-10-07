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The Great Tribulation - Woe Unto Them That Are With Child & To Them That Give Suck In Those Days!
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209 views • October 07, 2021
"Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my temple, I will serve the Lord." --- "They that are in the flesh, cannot please God."
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