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MAGA CONSERVATIVE MADISON CAWTHORN STANDS UP FROM WHEELCHAIR AT SELMA, NC TRUMP RALLY [#459]
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90 views • April 10, 2022
Trump-supporting Representative Madison Cawthorn spoke today at the Trump Rally in Selma, North Carolina.
Cawthorn has paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident eight years ago in Florida. Since that time he has been in a wheelchair.
During his speech today Madison Cawthorn stood up from his chair and finished his speech. It was a remarkable moment. Madison then promised to investigate Dr. Tony Fauci for his crimes and impeach Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty. The crowd loved it!
When his speech was over he moved back to his chair and sat down by himself.
This was a special moment for a special young man.
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Cawthorn has paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident eight years ago in Florida. Since that time he has been in a wheelchair.
During his speech today Madison Cawthorn stood up from his chair and finished his speech. It was a remarkable moment. Madison then promised to investigate Dr. Tony Fauci for his crimes and impeach Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty. The crowd loved it!
When his speech was over he moved back to his chair and sat down by himself.
This was a special moment for a special young man.
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacknow.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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