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BORIS JOHNSON, THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS; CALGARY'S POLICE ARREST ICE SKATERS 12 20 20
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17 views • December 21, 2020
With the latest lockdowns in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has effectively become a real live GRINCH stealing Christmas. Resistance Chicks get interview from the UK's "Brit Girl" on the lockdowns and other issues in the UK and US. In Calgary, more tyrants arrest kids who were ice skating! Plus, the latest on the US Elections and other TOP NEWS stories from around the world!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy