TRAITOR EXPOSED: Kevin McCarthy Plotted Meeting with Biden to Backstab Trump After Jan. 6

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“… the one point I make with Biden if you have an impeachment and you're stuck sitting in the Senate, and he needs cabinet members, you guys, you've got a lot of things that you gotta have moving. And then from a perspective, you put everything else away.”