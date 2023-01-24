Create New Account
Sell What You Have And Get Rich in Heaven
33 Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. Luke 12:33Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

