Heartbreaking: 2 Kids Now DEAD Because of Joe Biden's Border Abandonment Policy

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Fox news reports, On Monday, authorities recovered the bodies of three children from the Rio Grande in two separate incidents. The first occurred on Monday afternoon. A group of migrants brought across a 3-year-old boy and 2-month-old baby from the river, according to Eagle Pass Fire Department chief Manuel Mello.