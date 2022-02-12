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KARI LAKE SCHOOLS LIAM BARTLETT OF SIXTY MINUTES AUSTRALIA
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204 views • February 12, 2022
Kari Lake schools Liam Bartlett (of Sixty Minutes Australia) in the best interview of 2022. Watch what happens when the interview concludes (@ 19:15) .
From Kari Lake's Rumble account :
"It's no secret that the Media is OBSESSED with President Trump, but this nut-job from 60 Minutes Australia takes that obsession to a whole new level. Propagandist Liam Bartlett is infatuated with our favorite President.
It was clear from the start that this was another Corporate Media Cabal hit-piece. And when it ended Liam became desperate--he seemed panicked he didn't get the interview he wanted.
Hey, Liam, stop lying to the people of Australia.
karilake.com/donate
From Kari Lake's Rumble account :
"It's no secret that the Media is OBSESSED with President Trump, but this nut-job from 60 Minutes Australia takes that obsession to a whole new level. Propagandist Liam Bartlett is infatuated with our favorite President.
It was clear from the start that this was another Corporate Media Cabal hit-piece. And when it ended Liam became desperate--he seemed panicked he didn't get the interview he wanted.
Hey, Liam, stop lying to the people of Australia.
karilake.com/donate
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