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Homeschools Booming Amid COVID-19 School Restrictions
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31 views • June 07, 2021
During the COVID-19 public and private school lockdowns and restrictions, homeschooling has grown substantially in the US. The number of homeschool students has increased from 3.4 percent to 10 percent of all K-12 students. Homeschool students overall show higher academic achievement than their peers, and most are better prepared for college and adulthood. This video looks at the state of homeschooling, and what may be ahead as the pandemic lessens
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