What is a Duck - Part 1 (New Channel Introduction)

Someone once told me about a photographer who had a popular video channel in which he gave tutorials on digital photography. One day, seemingly out of the blue, he did a video titled "What is a Duck?" From then on the photographer's videos wandered off into any random subject that interested him, as if he had had some kind of psychic break. This story inspired the title of this new channel of mine, "What is a Duck?"

In this first episode I give an idea of the kinds of subjects that this channel will cover. The one thing these videos will have in common is they will not be on the topics I dealt with in my previous video channels, namely metaphysics, religion, and philosophy. Instead they will cover other interests of mine. One theme will be debunking common, almost universal, myths making the rounds in our time. These especially include conspiracy theories that have taken on a status of gospel and are increasingly virtually beyond reproach by critical thinking and doubt. I find this kind of group-think, paradoxically in the guise of "new thought," dangerous and a barrier to true developments occurring today in human thought. They create a kind of shroud that blocks the light of truth from shining upon the mind of man. And I suspect this is what some nefarious people would probably prefer.

New channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgxPKWnTq2k8U8pQwvNC-jQ

This video was recorded on Christmas Day 2023.