"Karma took notes" on this nurse....

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He didn't realize how right he was with that. He knew the media was lying about stuff but couldn't get a grip on what they were lying about. Removed 6" of dead bowel? He ain't gonna be.... well I will leave the jokes for you!
Sources
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/2078670261323436418
https://www.facebook.com/bill.bennett.735507/
https://www.facebook.com/CoachBillBennett/
Music: Hot Chocolate - You Sexy Thing
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report