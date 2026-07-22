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"Karma took notes" on this nurse....
The Prisoner
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394 views • Yesterday

He didn't realize how right he was with that. He knew the media was lying about stuff but couldn't get a grip on what they were lying about. Removed 6" of dead bowel? He ain't gonna be.... well I will leave the jokes for you!

Sources

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/2078670261323436418

https://www.facebook.com/bill.bennett.735507/

https://www.facebook.com/CoachBillBennett/

Music: Hot Chocolate - You Sexy Thing

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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