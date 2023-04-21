The Blame Game - Last week Torah portion Shemini - Eight was the inspiration for this presentation. I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Robert: [email protected] To reach Chelle: [email protected] Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/heartofthetribe - this group is just informational in nature to keep up with Heart of the Tribes as a whole. #torah #commandments #yah #yahuah #yahusha #messiah #narrowpath #peculiar #heaven #sabbath #gospel #faith #yhvh #wisdom #prayer #scripture #encouragement #hope #truth #peace #youtube #youtuber #subscribe #live #livestream #bible #setapart #mercy #kindness #love #otiot #hebrew #language #study #teaching #lesson #worship #mystery

