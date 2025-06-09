GHOULISH GOTCHA 👻 ON GHOST ADVENTURES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin breaks down in tears as her husband rips her apart in court for trying to k*ll him.
https://x.com/DailyLoud/status/1931407876083581411
NO CONTEXT VIDEOS - @DailyLoud Here is a full video
Source: https://x.com/Viralvid_89/status/1931556952829784568
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wpmid [thanks to https://www.tvinsider.com/1195659/ghost-adventures-wife-sentenced/ 🖲]