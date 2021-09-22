BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctors call for an immediate stop of 5G.
Holobiont - open your eyes!
Holobiont - open your eyes!
351 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
411 views • September 22, 2021
Doctors call for an immediate stop of 5G and the latest info showed the connection between 5G and the new "vaccines" aka operating systems. On one hand the tech pollutes the environment via high levels of EMFs, on the other hand it generates a signal to the "vaccines", and then the smart matter is triggered into high gear, those liquid magnets that you saw moving almost as having an intelligence of their own. In fact they are microbots programmed to form new pathways and always find a new structure, that is why people always move once they got the "vaccine". There is more to the subject but a general picture is formed.

Protect yourself from 5G and Wifi radiations from the people that took the vaccine and are emmiting EMFs (measured by EMF scaling devices): https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/AultHome/AUL651/
Keywords
5gdepopulationgraphene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Morgan S. Verity
Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Sterling Ashworth
Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Coco Somers
Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Coco Somers
Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy