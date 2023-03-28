The Battle for Alberta and The Battle for Canada with Roy Beyer and Doug Sharpe

The soon-coming provincial election in Alberta could be one of the most important ones for the future of Canada - economically and ideologically.





Let me break it down for you.





Albertans will go to the polls on May 29th to decide whether to re-elect the UCP (United Conservative Party) with Premier Danielle Smith or return to the NDP under Rachel Notley. Spring polling shows the two parties neck-in-neck.





This provincial election is a battle of ideologies, and which ideology wins out will dramatically impact Canada's economic and freedom issues.





Alberta is one of Canada’s economic engines, largely driven by its natural resource sector (one of the most environmentally friendly in the world). Since the mid-1960s, Alberta has given the rest of Canada over $630 billion in equalization payments. Translation: Alberta’s fiscal strength has helped the less privileged nationwide for decades.





In spite of this, the federal government is pushing Alberta to risk the province’s economic future through their war on the natural resource sector. It's unclear what may happen if a provincial government is elected that is unable or unwilling to push back on these policies.





Alberta has also remained one of the strongest ideological opponents to the federal government on freedom and personal autonomy issues — resisting digital ID mandates and harshly criticizing Ottawa’s pandemic management.





Healthy democracies require strong checks and balances like these to ensure that the best ideas come forward.





So, what would happen to Canada if Alberta ceased to be the strong check and balance that it is serving at the moment? Given that Notley’s provincial NDP is an extension of the federal NDP (who have formed an official alliance with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals), there is a risk of this happening.





Here with us to unpack the implications is Roy Beyer, a long-standing Alberta-based political strategist & director of Taking Back Our Freedoms. Also with us is Doug Sharpe of the National Leadership Briefing.





In this interview, we discuss the battle for Alberta and other opportunities in 2023 for Canadians to make an impact on our nation.





Thanks for joining us. Please share.

____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #alberta #tbof #nlb #conservative #ndp #election #leadership #economics #freedom #politics