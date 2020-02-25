Gulliver's Travels Preview





Only the first part of Jonathan Swift's novel Gulliver's Travels, taking place in the miniature lands of Lilliput and Blefuscu, was used in this story. Gulliver washes ashore on Lilliput and attempts to prevent war between that tiny kingdom and its equally minuscule rival, Blefiscu, as well as smooth the way for the romance between the Princess and Prince of the opposing lands. In this he is alternately aided and hampered by the Lilliputian town crier and general fussbudget. While longing to head homeward to England, Gulliver becomes involved in a feud between Lilliput's King Little and Blefuscu's King Bombo. On the eve of the wedding between Little's son Prince David and Bombo's daughter Princess Glory, the two monarchs have a falling out over which national anthem will be played at the ceremony. Gulliver, by virtue of his huge size, is able to help both little nations come to peaceful terms over their conflict. This is Your Virtual World's Campfire Tales Series version of Gulliver's Travels.