Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Betsie, a fan asks, "Is is really true China, its Communist Party and Xi Jinping are flooding the US with Fentanyl? China Rising Radio Sinoland 240422
channel image
China Rising Radio Sinoland
170 Subscribers
26 views
Published Sunday

Read the transcript, access all the resources and see the visuals by clicking on the hyperlink below,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/04/22/betsie-a-fan-asks-is-is-really-true-china-its-communist-party-and-xi-jinping-are-flooding-the-us-with-fentanyl-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240421/

Where to find me…


My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks


China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com


Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown


I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/


And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/


STFF Substack:

https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/


Keywords
drugscorruptionmexicociacommunist party of chinachinaxi jinpingmoney launderingbidengangscartelsfentanylnarcostate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket