What Is Bitcoin? 🪙 Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralized digital currency, introduced in 2009 by the mysterious creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional money, Bitcoin isn’t controlled by banks or governments — instead, it operates on blockchain technology, a secure and transparent digital ledger.
